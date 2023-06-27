First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is -54.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.99 and a high of $24.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.9% higher than the price target low of $12.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.16, the stock is -1.35% and -14.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.23 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -45.53% off its SMA200. FHN registered -48.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.54%.

The stock witnessed a 0.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.41%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has around 7397 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $3.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.14% and -55.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 536.94M, and float is at 529.50M with Short Float at 3.65%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $11.62 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

First Horizon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that PALMER VICKI R (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $11.02 per share for $22041.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95650.0 shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H (Director) acquired 2,950 shares at an average price of $9.56 for $28190.0. The insider now directly holds 246,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading -20.58% down over the past 12 months and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) that is -21.28% lower over the same period. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is -17.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.