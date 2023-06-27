FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FCEL Stock Is Going Next

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -21.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -6.66% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.27 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.95% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -44.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.57.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.86%, and is -14.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 513 employees, a market worth around $930.73M and $157.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.16% and -60.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.30% this year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.32M, and float is at 405.31M with Short Float at 19.32%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.