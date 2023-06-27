Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -0.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.82% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -6.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -1.25% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.12 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.96% off its SMA200. GRAB registered 16.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.86.

The stock witnessed a 4.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.40%, and is -6.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 11934 employees, a market worth around $12.66B and $1.73B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.12% and -20.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.10% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.85B, and float is at 2.58B with Short Float at 4.60%.