Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is 2.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $19.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $16.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $16.43, the stock is -3.92% and -2.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -3.44% off its SMA200. HST registered 8.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.37.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.10%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $11.78B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.57 and Fwd P/E is 17.48. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.27% and -15.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 713.40M, and float is at 706.78M with Short Float at 4.49%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKOWICH WALTER C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 3,688 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $17.47 per share for a total of $64443.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58616.0 shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is trading 22.82% up over the past 12 months and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) that is 1.70% higher over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -21.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.