Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HPP Stock Is Going Next

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is -53.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $16.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -14.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is -5.08% and -8.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.17 million and changing 12.01% at the moment leaves the stock -47.97% off its SMA200. HPP registered -70.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.18.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.24%, and is -5.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 885 employees, a market worth around $693.59M and $1.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.98% and -71.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.70% this year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.03M, and float is at 137.00M with Short Float at 13.19%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Suazo Arthur X.,the company’sEVP, Leasing. SEC filings show that Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $5.86 per share for a total of $58600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87102.0 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Gordon Drew (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $5.96 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Diramerian Harout Krikor (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,975 shares at an average price of $6.27 for $24923.0. The insider now directly holds 50,921 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 21.91% up over the past 12 months and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) that is -53.35% lower over the same period. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is -10.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.