Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -13.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.71 and a high of $20.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $15.50, the stock is -0.95% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.51 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. INFY registered -15.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.74%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 343234 employees, a market worth around $65.75B and $17.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 18.90. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.36% and -24.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.23%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 4.05% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 72.67% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -12.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.