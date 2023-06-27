Is Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) a good stock to buy now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is -12.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is 10.86% and 20.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -2.07% off its SMA200. UEC registered 3.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $350.11.

The stock witnessed a 26.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.18%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $125.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 678.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.39% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 126.60% this year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.76M, and float is at 358.78M with Short Float at 12.38%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adnani Amir,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Adnani Amir bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Abraham Spencer (Director) bought a total of 38,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $2.61 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the UEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Adnani Amir (President and CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $54600.0. The insider now directly holds 3,635,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -3.74% down over the past 12 months and Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) that is 18.60% higher over the same period. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is 20.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.