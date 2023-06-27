Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Is Up 28.47% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is 28.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $6.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is 6.03% and 11.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.02 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 19.09% off its SMA200. ITUB registered 41.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.21%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.67%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 100600 employees, a market worth around $55.05B and $44.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.20 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.80% and -1.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.79B, and float is at 5.25B with Short Float at 0.46%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 16.76% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 16.43% higher over the same period. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 7.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.