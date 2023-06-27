Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -5.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.62% off the consensus price target high of $3.99 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 2.34% higher than the price target low of $2.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -6.07% and -8.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.91 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -6.65% off its SMA200. LYG registered 1.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.11%.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.86%, and is -7.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 59354 employees, a market worth around $35.18B and $18.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.68. Distance from 52-week low is 22.94% and -20.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.24B, and float is at 16.21B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 16.43% higher over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -1.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.