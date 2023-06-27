Lyft Inc. (LYFT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LYFT Stock Is Going Next

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -9.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $21.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $9.94, the stock is 0.90% and 3.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.49 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -14.94% off its SMA200. LYFT registered -37.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.21.

The stock witnessed a 24.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.71%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 4419 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $4.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.99. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.62% and -53.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 373.73M, and float is at 317.44M with Short Float at 13.90%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilderotter Mary Agnes,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,827 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $8.27 per share for a total of $15106.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33251.0 shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Green Logan (Director) sold a total of 21,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $8.06 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) disposed off 1,826 shares at an average price of $10.16 for $18544.0. The insider now directly holds 35,078 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).