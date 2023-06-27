NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -13.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $24.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 1.57% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.47 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -22.90% off its SMA200. NIO registered -63.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.39%, and is -10.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 26763 employees, a market worth around $14.42B and $6.97B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -65.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 8.37%.