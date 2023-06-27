Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) up 54.89% since start of the year

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is 54.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $14.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -3.50% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 29.64% off its SMA200. PACB registered 132.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.06.

The stock witnessed a 6.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.84%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 769 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $134.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 225.71% and -11.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.00%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.03M, and float is at 206.29M with Short Float at 12.33%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farmer Michele. SEC filings show that Farmer Michele sold 5,165 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $12.59 per share for a total of $65027.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Ericson William W. (Director) sold a total of 7,541 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $8.90 per share for $67115.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18795.0 shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, HENRY CHRISTIAN O () disposed off 13,769 shares at an average price of $9.49 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,222,939 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -3.44% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -1.01% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -0.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.