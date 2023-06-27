Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 5.31% and 22.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.32 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -19.05% off its SMA200. PGY registered -79.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.65.

The stock witnessed a 13.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.39%, and is 6.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 809 employees, a market worth around $881.96M and $765.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.51% and -96.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.60%).

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.40% this year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 711.07M, and float is at 392.74M with Short Float at 0.78%.