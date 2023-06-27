PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -14.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.80 and a high of $106.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $69.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $741.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.6% off the consensus price target high of $1086.47 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are 87.52% higher than the price target low of $557.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.58, the stock is -4.05% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -7.69% off its SMA200. PDD registered 8.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.92%, and is -12.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has around 12992 employees, a market worth around $91.99B and $20.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.91. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.33% and -34.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 302.60% this year.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 911.82M with Short Float at 3.17%.