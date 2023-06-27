Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) – The 97.29% Upside Potential Remains

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is -81.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 97.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -75.84% and -76.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.98 million and changing -23.81% at the moment leaves the stock -83.10% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -89.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.48.

The stock witnessed a -78.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.06%, and is -79.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.35% over the week and 14.42% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $18.22M and $16.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -5.90% and -91.10% from its 52-week high.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.52M, and float is at 67.07M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $8500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -8.74% down over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is -18.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.