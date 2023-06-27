Positives for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) as stock gains in recent trading

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 65.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.57 and a high of $132.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $110.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.24% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -34.39% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.51, the stock is -10.83% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68.38 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 30.85% off its SMA200. AMD registered 30.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.52.

The stock witnessed a -0.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.76%, and is -10.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $175.33B and $23.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 446.10 and Fwd P/E is 25.53. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.01% and -19.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 1.61B with Short Float at 2.27%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PENG VICTOR,the company’sPresident, AMD. SEC filings show that PENG VICTOR sold 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $124.57 per share for a total of $13.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that WOLIN HARRY A (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 74,473 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $125.98 per share for $9.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Su Lisa T (Chair, President & CEO) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $122.63 for $36.79 million. The insider now directly holds 3,366,116 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 150.43% up over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -10.88% lower over the same period. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is 49.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.