Positives for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) as stock gains in recent trading

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is -20.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.58 and a high of $75.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.06% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 2.57% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.74, the stock is -1.08% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.83 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -17.32% off its SMA200. DVN registered -7.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.45.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.58%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $31.44B and $19.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 7.10. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.56% and -36.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.90%).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.00% this year.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.00M, and float is at 638.76M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAMERON DENNIS C,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that CAMERON DENNIS C sold 8,292 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $49.97 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Gaspar Clay M (EVP and COO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $49.98 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the DVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Muncrief Richard E (President and CEO) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $50.30 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,762,038 shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 6.12% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is -2.33% lower over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 2.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.