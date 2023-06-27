Positives for DSS Inc. (DSS) as stock gains in recent trading

DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) is 84.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $0.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 42.60% and 40.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.34 million and changing 22.84% at the moment leaves the stock 32.74% off its SMA200. DSS registered -17.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.49.

The stock witnessed a 44.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.54%, and is 19.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.44% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

DSS Inc. (DSS) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $40.84M and $46.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.42% and -27.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.30%).

DSS Inc. (DSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DSS Inc. (DSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DSS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year.

DSS Inc. (DSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.26M, and float is at 57.46M with Short Float at 0.63%.

DSS Inc. (DSS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at DSS Inc. (DSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chan Heng Fai Ambrose,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 334,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $0.23 per share for a total of $75893.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.91 million shares.

DSS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose (Director) bought a total of 51,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $0.19 per share for $9922.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.58 million shares of the DSS stock.

DSS Inc. (DSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) that is 21.80% higher over the past 12 months.