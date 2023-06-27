Positives for JD.com Inc. (JD) as stock gains in recent trading

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -37.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.57 and a high of $68.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $393.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.94% off the consensus price target high of $690.43 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are 82.33% higher than the price target low of $197.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.97, the stock is -3.31% and -2.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.09 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -26.05% off its SMA200. JD registered -43.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.42.

The stock witnessed a 3.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.20%, and is -12.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 450679 employees, a market worth around $55.02B and $146.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.32 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -48.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.80% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.85%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 4.27% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -23.76% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -4.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.