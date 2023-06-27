Positives for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) as stock gains in recent trading

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 217.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is -2.01% and -4.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.92 million and changing -7.16% at the moment leaves the stock 44.40% off its SMA200. RIOT registered 118.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 181.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$117.64.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.80%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has around 489 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $252.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 231.38% and -25.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.50%).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.34M, and float is at 154.57M with Short Float at 15.30%.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yi Soo il Benjamin,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Yi Soo il Benjamin sold 485,884 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $11.78 per share for a total of $5.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.83 million shares.

Riot Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Jackman William Richard (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 371,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $12.13 per share for $4.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Yi Soo il Benjamin (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 274,696 shares at an average price of $12.02 for $3.3 million. The insider now directly holds 3,316,768 shares of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is 74.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.