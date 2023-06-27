RLX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Now

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -23.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $40.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.93% off the consensus price target high of $57.04 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 92.89% higher than the price target low of $24.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -4.61% and -20.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -15.36% off its SMA200. RLX registered -23.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.89%, and is -9.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $530.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.00 and Fwd P/E is 13.46. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.19% and -42.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 723.15M with Short Float at 5.48%.