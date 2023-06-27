Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 61.48% Upside

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 18.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $12.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -20.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.63, the stock is 2.61% and 4.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. HOOD registered 20.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.94%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $8.98B and $1.50B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.30% and -24.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.30% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 896.92M, and float is at 697.57M with Short Float at 4.69%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhatt Baiju,the company’sChief Creative Officer. SEC filings show that Bhatt Baiju sold 92,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $9.33 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Tenev Vladimir (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 83,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $9.11 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $9.11 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 544,962 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).