Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 14.89% Change This Year

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) is 14.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $10.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.09% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.18, the stock is -4.17% and 0.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.95 million and changing -6.33% at the moment leaves the stock 28.61% off its SMA200. ROIV registered 97.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.85.

The stock witnessed a -0.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.66%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has around 863 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $43.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 219.86% and -15.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 713.32M, and float is at 440.82M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. sold 15,116,277 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $8.60 per share for a total of $130.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71.25 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 13,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $9.90 per share for $128.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the ROIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, VIKING GLOBAL PERFORMANCE LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 13,000,000 shares at an average price of $9.90 for $128.7 million. The insider now directly holds 641,010 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV).