SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Is Down -98.33% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) is -98.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $18.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -78.79% and -84.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -97.41% off its SMA200. SMX registered -98.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.32%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.74.

The stock witnessed a -85.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.83%, and is -73.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.32% over the week and 14.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -1.16% and -99.10% from its 52-week high.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.47M, and float is at 21.09M with Short Float at 1.14%.