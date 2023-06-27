SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 128.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $4.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 28.29% and 42.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.58 million and changing 10.66% at the moment leaves the stock 62.86% off its SMA200. SOUN registered 17.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 297.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.97.

The stock witnessed a 35.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.86%, and is 21.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.64% over the week and 12.16% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $813.56M and $33.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 335.48% and -18.51% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.08M, and float is at 156.38M with Short Float at 7.99%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOHAJER KEYVAN,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that MOHAJER KEYVAN sold 32,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $3.66 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that SHARAN NITESH (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,188 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $3.66 per share for $59263.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, ZAGORSEK MICHAEL (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 14,786 shares at an average price of $3.66 for $54130.0. The insider now directly holds 471,914 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).