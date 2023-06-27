Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is 34.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.43 and a high of $110.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $101.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8%.

Currently trading at $100.11, the stock is -2.10% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.32 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 19.42% off its SMA200. TSM registered 19.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.29.

The stock witnessed a 11.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.89%, and is -4.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 52045 employees, a market worth around $472.70B and $73.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.45% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 150.43% up over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is 28.03% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 11.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.