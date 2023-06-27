TAL Education Group (TAL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.68% higher than the price target low of $6.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.91, the stock is -1.92% and -0.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.63 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. TAL registered 22.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.06.

The stock witnessed a 1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.83%, and is -9.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.25. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.32% and -43.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.90% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 635.97M, and float is at 501.29M with Short Float at 6.86%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 33.00% up over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 96.52% higher over the same period.