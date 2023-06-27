Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ERIC Stock Is Going Next

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -13.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.01 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.71 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.82% lower than the price target low of $4.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is -3.04% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -12.50% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -33.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.47.

The stock witnessed a -1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.33%, and is -6.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 104931 employees, a market worth around $17.46B and $26.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.88. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.00% and -37.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.73%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -10.99% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 95.00% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 32.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.