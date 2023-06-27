Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is 2.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.46 and a high of $186.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $167.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06%.

Currently trading at $168.74, the stock is -2.78% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -1.18% off its SMA200. TXN registered 11.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.24.

The stock witnessed a 1.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.00%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $151.25B and $19.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.93 and Fwd P/E is 20.87. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.81% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 907.00M, and float is at 905.72M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAHAI AHMAD,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that BAHAI AHMAD sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $176.67 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30357.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that BLINN MARK A (Director) sold a total of 3,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $181.69 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11773.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, CLARK JANET F (Director) disposed off 9,990 shares at an average price of $175.16 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 8,942 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 150.43% up over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 65.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.