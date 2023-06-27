The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WMB Stock Is Going Next

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is -5.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.80 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $31.07, the stock is 3.00% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.46 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -0.25% off its SMA200. WMB registered 2.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 5043 employees, a market worth around $38.16B and $11.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.67 and Fwd P/E is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -13.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 1.79%.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallam Scott A.,the company’sSVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex. SEC filings show that Hallam Scott A. sold 7,194 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Hallam Scott A. (SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex) sold a total of 14,388 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $30.64 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, BERGSTROM STEPHEN W (Director) acquired 6,895 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 123,738 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading -9.68% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 10.00% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -20.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.