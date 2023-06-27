These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 75.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.55 and a high of $116.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $61.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $61.94, the stock is 8.87% and 6.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.67 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 6.40% off its SMA200. COIN registered 5.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.28.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.68%, and is 11.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 4510 employees, a market worth around $14.68B and $2.80B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.32% and -46.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.40% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.49M, and float is at 175.62M with Short Float at 20.37%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armstrong Brian,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $55.99 per share for a total of $1.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Armstrong Brian (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 29,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $59.90 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Jones Jennifer N. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,704 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 34,752 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).