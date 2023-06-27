These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Femasys Inc. (FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) is -27.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FEMY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -6.88% and -19.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.23 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -41.15% off its SMA200. FEMY registered -55.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.17.

The stock witnessed a -13.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.18%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.23% over the week and 12.43% over the month.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $7.89M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.13% and -78.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.87M, and float is at 9.57M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Femasys Inc. (FEMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.