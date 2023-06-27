These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is 131.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.09 and a high of $289.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $288.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.26%.

Currently trading at $278.47, the stock is 2.36% and 12.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.04 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 61.43% off its SMA200. META registered 75.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.03.

The stock witnessed a 11.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.17%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has around 77114 employees, a market worth around $705.53B and $117.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.14. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.12% and -3.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.59B, and float is at 2.20B with Short Float at 1.26%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A total of 147 insider transactions have happened at Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 89 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $278.73 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35200.0 shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 722 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $275.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35922.0 shares of the META stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 722 shares at an average price of $270.14 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 36,644 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 33.99% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 26.94% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 5.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.