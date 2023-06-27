These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 95.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.81 and a high of $314.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $256.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.55% off its average median price target of $212.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.04% off the consensus price target high of $335.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -239.51% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.05, the stock is 2.93% and 22.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 178.08 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock 23.25% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 2.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.95.

The stock witnessed a 31.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.60%, and is -7.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 127855 employees, a market worth around $749.14B and $86.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.96 and Fwd P/E is 49.67. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.76% and -23.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Overweight”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.70% this year.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.17B, and float is at 2.76B with Short Float at 3.31%.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zhu Xiaotong,the company’sSVP, Automotive. SEC filings show that Zhu Xiaotong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $260.00 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65438.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Taneja Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $250.04 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Kirkhorn Zachary (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,403 shares at an average price of $215.51 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 201,290 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).