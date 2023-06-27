Things appear to be looking up for Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -5.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $9.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.40 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 12.68% higher than the price target low of $8.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is -5.49% and -5.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -4.81% off its SMA200. BCS registered -3.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.27%.

The stock witnessed a -5.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.67%, and is -7.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 87400 employees, a market worth around $29.46B and $24.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.41. Distance from 52-week low is 25.23% and -21.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.94B, and float is at 3.85B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading 1.46% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 16.43% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 10.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.