Things appear to be looking up for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) is -88.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $6.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRGA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -71.65% and -76.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing -18.84% at the moment leaves the stock -88.84% off its SMA200. SRGA registered -93.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -75.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.49%, and is -81.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 71.55% over the week and 28.07% over the month.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $1.91M and $78.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.58% and -96.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (499.50%).

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.00% this year.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.07M, and float is at 8.07M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times.