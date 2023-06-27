Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 37.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is 1.77% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.23 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock 20.05% off its SMA200. RIG registered 91.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.91.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.37%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5340 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $2.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.69% and -18.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 669.76M with Short Float at 21.50%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tonnel David A,the company’sSVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $6.53 per share for a total of $78360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that DEATON CHAD C (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $7.40 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Adamson Keelan (PRESIDENT AND COO) disposed off 70,994 shares at an average price of $6.81 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 482,813 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -22.05% down over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is -20.14% lower over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is -8.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.