Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -15.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.48 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.25% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.9% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.59, the stock is 0.80% and -2.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.49 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -10.44% off its SMA200. WBA registered -22.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.29.

The stock witnessed a 2.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.39%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $26.97B and $133.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -26.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 862.60M, and float is at 714.48M with Short Float at 4.76%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $181.17 per share for a total of $50.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33.09 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 292,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $170.77 per share for $50.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33.37 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, BREWER ROSALIND G (CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $33.95 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 369,945 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 13.24% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -24.38% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 31.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.