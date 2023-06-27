Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is -1.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.25 and a high of $48.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.55% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -12.75% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.59, the stock is -2.05% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.61 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -5.02% off its SMA200. WFC registered 7.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.29%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.03%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 235591 employees, a market worth around $154.49B and $63.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.15% and -16.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.79B, and float is at 3.75B with Short Float at 0.96%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 126 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Norwood Felicia F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Norwood Felicia F bought 77 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $18.85 per share for a total of $1451.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Santos Kleber (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 34,698 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $46.27 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19590.0 shares of the WFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Patterson Ellen R (Sr. EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 2 shares at an average price of $40.64 for $81.0. The insider now directly holds 66,149 shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is trading -29.31% down over the past 12 months.