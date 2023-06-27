What should you know before buying stock in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is -2.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is 21.41% and 23.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.16 million and changing 21.25% at the moment leaves the stock -18.67% off its SMA200. AREB registered -76.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.36%, and is 25.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.50% over the week and 13.97% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.16% and -87.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 15.96M with Short Float at 2.36%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -40.45% down over the past 12 months. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is -86.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.