What should you know before buying stock in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -26.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $31.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.29% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -21.73% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.13, the stock is -3.29% and 2.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.26 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -36.42% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -48.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.12.

The stock witnessed a 7.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.70%, and is -13.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 3353 employees, a market worth around $5.60B and $770.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.55% and -71.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 589.21M, and float is at 523.56M with Short Float at 22.93%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 18.31% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 4.43% higher over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -36.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.