Why Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -28.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $6.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.11% off the consensus price target high of $17.62 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 82.41% higher than the price target low of $7.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is -5.83% and -14.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.91 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -34.52% off its SMA200. LU registered -78.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.39%.

The stock witnessed a -1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.72%, and is -10.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 71034 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $7.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.70 and Fwd P/E is 2.96. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.01% and -78.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.28B, and float is at 2.19B with Short Float at 1.09%.