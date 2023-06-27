Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is -9.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.45 and a high of $64.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17%.

Currently trading at $42.75, the stock is 1.95% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.48 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -6.91% off its SMA200. NEM registered -31.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.29.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.95%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $34.32B and $11.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.16. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.15% and -33.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.80% this year.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 794.00M, and float is at 792.44M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Newmont Corporation (NEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palmer Thomas Ronald,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $40.84 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Newmont Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Palmer Thomas Ronald (President & CEO) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $47.76 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the NEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Atkinson Robert D (EVP & COO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $47.76 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 81,751 shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM).

Newmont Corporation (NEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that is 2.57% higher over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 2.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.