Why Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is 5.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.23 and a high of $35.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPCH stock was last observed hovering at around $30.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57%.

Currently trading at $31.87, the stock is 7.29% and 7.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.97 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.57% off its SMA200. OPCH registered 18.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.61.

The stock witnessed a 14.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has around 5597 employees, a market worth around $5.73B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.51 and Fwd P/E is 28.08. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.53% and -11.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.26M, and float is at 168.34M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bavaro Michael,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Bavaro Michael sold 6,148 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $31.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21549.0 shares.

Option Care Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,475,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $30.30 per share for $468.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.77 million shares of the OPCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Pate R Carter (Director) disposed off 1,928 shares at an average price of $31.97 for $61638.0. The insider now directly holds 95,530 shares of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH).