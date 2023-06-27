Why should you keep an eye on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is 153.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $6.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is 9.52% and 35.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.55 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 40.31% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -45.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.41%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week and 11.28% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2570 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $13.54B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.16% and -53.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.10% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.92M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 13.59%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEELER CARRIE,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WHEELER CARRIE sold 598,939 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $2.85 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.96 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Meyer Megan D. (President, Sell Direct & Svcs.) sold a total of 46,313 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $2.85 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.87 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Schwartz Christina () disposed off 22,319 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $63651.0. The insider now directly holds 731,452 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).