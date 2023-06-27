Why should you keep an eye on VCI Global Limited (VCIG)?

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is 57.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $24.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $6.69, the stock is 99.29% and 99.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 10.03% at the moment leaves the stock 99.49% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 150.56% in the last 1 month, and is 136.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 72.50% over the week and 27.78% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 49.56. Profit margin for the company is 60.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 337.25% and -72.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (68.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year.

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.00M, and float is at 36.77M with Short Float at 0.14%.