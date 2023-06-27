Why should you keep an eye on Visa Inc. (V)?

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is 8.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.60 and a high of $235.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $229.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.25%.

Currently trading at $226.30, the stock is 0.29% and -1.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.16 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 5.31% off its SMA200. V registered 15.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.74.

The stock witnessed a 1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.38%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 26500 employees, a market worth around $461.41B and $30.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.23 and Fwd P/E is 23.14. Profit margin for the company is 50.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.61% and -3.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 1.61B with Short Float at 1.95%.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHON TULLIER KELLY,the company’sVICE CHAIR, CHF PPL & CORP AFF. SEC filings show that MAHON TULLIER KELLY sold 54,146 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $232.55 per share for a total of $12.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26674.0 shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that PRABHU VASANT M (VICE CHAIR, CFO) sold a total of 13,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $234.26 per share for $3.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73638.0 shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, KELLY ALFRED F JR (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $232.87 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 154,854 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 22.18% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -12.44% lower over the same period. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is 19.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.