Why should you keep an eye on Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)?

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is 32.48% and 43.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing 25.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.27% off its SMA200. FREE registered -37.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$109.63.

The stock witnessed a 20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.25%, and is 27.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.19% over the week and 8.68% over the month.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $141.53M and $540.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.00. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.60% and -42.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.05M, and float is at 34.41M with Short Float at 10.36%.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sababa Holdings Free LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sababa Holdings Free LLC bought 488,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.86 million shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Fiaux Bernardo (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 21,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $3.46 per share for $75947.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the FREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Fiaux Bernardo (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 19,962 shares at an average price of $3.25 for $64876.0. The insider now directly holds 78,050 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE).