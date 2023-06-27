Why Spark Networks SE (LOV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is -35.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is -49.11% and -50.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.14 million and changing 50.04% at the moment leaves the stock -64.70% off its SMA200. LOV registered -87.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.32.

The stock witnessed a -53.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.62%, and is -48.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.72% over the week and 12.76% over the month.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $11.43M and $179.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.30% and -89.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.25M, and float is at 24.69M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Spark Networks SE (LOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osmium Partners, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Osmium Partners, LLC sold 210,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.52 million shares.

Spark Networks SE disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Osmium Partners, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.73 million shares of the LOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Osmium Partners, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,931,203 shares of Spark Networks SE (LOV).