Will Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 34.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.45 and a high of $129.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $123.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.93% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.43% off the consensus price target high of $190.32 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -19.09% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.09, the stock is -4.17% and 2.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.05 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 16.55% off its SMA200. GOOG registered 5.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.29%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 190711 employees, a market worth around $1507.59B and $284.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.07 and Fwd P/E is 19.05. Distance from 52-week low is 42.71% and -8.07% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.87B, and float is at 5.11B with Short Float at 0.69%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GV 2019 GP, L.L.C.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 19,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $14.97 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 37,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $15.06 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 6,532 shares at an average price of $15.02 for $98109.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.94% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 13.24% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 75.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.